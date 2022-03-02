AP News Digest 4 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Ukraine’s leader decried Russia’s escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign, while President Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed after the bloodshed on the central square in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and the deadly bombing of a TV tower in the capital. He called the attack on the square a “frank, undisguised terror” and a war crime. By Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,390 words, photos, videos, interactives. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-THINGS TO KNOW.

STATE OF THE UNION — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden has vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long. SENT: 1,470 words, photos, videos. With STATE OF THE UNION-TAKEAWAYS — War in Ukraine transforms focus; STATE OF THE UNION-FACT CHECK — Biden off on guns, electric vehicles; STATE OF THE UNION-SCENE — Blue and yellow: Ukraine unity colors State of the Union; STATE-OF-THE-UNION-TEXT. Also see MORE ON STATE OF THE UNION below.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-GLOBAL ECONOMY — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the unprecedented sanctions that followed — have raised the risks for an already vulnerable world economy. Essentially cutting Russia off from global finance and trade will push up energy prices and disrupt supply lines for key minerals and grain. And it’s all coming at a terrible time — as the world’s central banks start raising interest rates to combat resurgent inflation. By Economics Writers David McHugh and Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,500 words, photo.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-MATERNITY WARD — A hospital basement in Ukraine’s coastal city of Mariupol has transformed into a bomb shelter and maternity ward amid shelling during Russia’s invasion. By Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 470 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage of the war.

ELECTION 2022 — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas open what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season. Both men easily won their party’s nomination for governor. By Will Weissert and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 960 words, photos. For full coverage of Election 2022.

UN CLIMATE REPORT-ASIA — A staggering 143 million people will likely be uprooted over the next 30 years by rising seas, searing temperatures and other climate calamities, according to a United Nations report. The need to relocate populations is on display in Jakarta, the world's most rapidly sinking major city. By Victoria Milko and Julie Watson. SENT: 820 words, photos. With UNITED-NATIONS-CLIMATE-REPORT-EUROPE — UN: Droughts, less water in Europe as warming wrecks crops; UN CLIMATE REPORT-AFRICA — UN: Africa, already suffering from warming, will see worse.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AIRLINES — Biden announced that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 530 words, photo.

RUSSIA MINISTER NYET — It’s Putin who single-handedly shapes the country’s foreign policy, but Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers Moscow’s message with a bluntness uncharacteristic for a diplomat. SENT: 670 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UNITED NATIONS — Country after country, from Europe’s economic powerhouse to a tiny Pacific island nation, have lined up to lash out at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops. SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TENNIS — Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round of the Monterrey Open, deciding she could do more for her country by playing than boycotting the match. SENT: 380 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR SPORTS-PHOTO GALLERY Sports world lets Ukrainian colors fly.

MORE ON STATE OF THE UNION

STATE OF THE UNION-ANALYSIS — Biden embraces his role as an international leader in the effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — Biden announces his administration is launching a “test to treat” program to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the coronavirus. SENT: 650 words, photos.

STATE OF THE UNION-REPUBLICANS — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the Republican rebuttal to Biden’s State of the Union address, painted the picture of a country in the grip of several crises as she hammered the president’s leadership, notably on the world stage. SENT: 870 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND PROTEST — Thick black smoke billowed across the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament and sirens blared as retreating protesters set fire to tents, mattresses and chairs. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

STATE OF THE UNION-BOEBERT — Rep. Lauren Boebert’s outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union. SENT: 340 words, photos.

AUTOMATIC BRAKING LAWSUIT — Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl’s death. SENT: 690 words, photo.

GERMANY-HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS — Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally. SENT: 360 words.

WASHINGTON

SUPREME COURT-VACANCY — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with congressional leaders, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Senate Democrats and the White House are pushing for a swift timeline. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: 750 words after meetings begin at 10 a.m.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA CHURCH SHOOTING — A mother of three children who were killed by their father at a Sacramento church had sought a restraining order out of fear for their safety, court documents indicate. SENT: 670 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAN — Iran likely suffered another failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days attempting to reinvigorate a program criticized by the West, even as Tehran faces last-minute negotiations with world powers to save its tattered nuclear deal in Vienna. SENT: 780 words, photos.

KUWAIT-POLITICAL CRISIS — More than a decade after Arab Spring uprisings swept across the Middle East, countless dissidents have encountered grim fates: exiled, imprisoned, disappeared, dead. Kuwait is handling things differently. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — Sydney is preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centers farther north began a massive cleanup operation after record floods that have claimed at least 14 lives along Australia’s east coast in recent days. SENT: 270 words, photos.

TAIWAN-US — Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is “not just a U.S. interest, but also a global one,” former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen during a visit to Taiwan that comes amid the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine. SENT: 350 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

MOON CRASH — The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS— Asian stock markets slid and oil prices surged more than $7 per barrel as Russian forces stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 690 words, photos. With OIL — Oil prices surge $7 per barrel despite release of supplies.

SPORTS

MLB-LOCKOUT-FANS — Baseball fans reacted with a mix of resignation, dismay, sadness and anger when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made an announcement that opening day on March 31 was canceled over a labor dispute. By Sports Writer Dave Brandt. SENT: 780 words, photos. With LOCKOUT — Fans chant “We want baseball!" but won’t get it anytime soon.

HOW TO REACH US

