Body found in search for Belfast father missing in Spain as murder probe launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of missing Belfast man John Hardy, also known as John George, say his body has been found in Spain.

The 37-year-old had been holidaying in Alicante and was last in touch with his family on December 14.

The father of two was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

Solicitor firm KRW Law said Mr George’s father Billy contacted them on Tuesday evening with an update that Spanish police believed they had found his son’s remains, and that a murder investigation had been launched.

open image in gallery His family reported him missing after he failed to board his flight home ( Family Handout )

“We can confirm the father of Mr George contacted us today shortly after 5pm to confirm Spanish police told him they had recovered his son’s remains,” the statement said.

“Mr Billy George was told that his son’s body was now in a morgue awaiting formal identification.

“The family are both distressed but also relieved at this latest news. It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body.”

Speaking to The Independent in December, his brother Darren said: “Our family home has been ripped to pieces. Dad has had a heart attack, our mum has had two strokes, but they are still running around Spain looking out for him.”

Through tears, he added: “John was my best friend. He looked after me my whole life I never had to worry for anything.

open image in gallery Siblings Darren, Courtney and Caitlyn had travelled out to find John George (right) ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

“He is my go-to person. Whether I was sick or having a bad day he was always coming to the rescue. He made you feel safe.

“He was a character, he would call us every day and Christmas time is his favourite time. He should be coming through that door to see his kids and get everyone’s spirits up.

“There is no way he would be away from his kids. He did everything in his power to give them a good life.”

Mr George’s family and friends had travelled to Spain to help search efforts and made public pleas for information.

Parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin – along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland – were involved in the wide-scale search operation.

The statement said a murder investigation had been launched and appealed for privacy for Mr George’s family.

It said: “The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

“They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages on what is now a formalised murder investigation.”

Police in Northern Ireland have been aiding their Spanish counterparts with their investigation and had issued appeals for information since Mr George was reported missing.