Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4:

Dec. 29: Actor Jon Voight is 86. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 78. Actor Ted Danson is 77. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 73. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 65. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 65. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 63. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 60. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 59. Actor Jason Gould is 58. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 57. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 57. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 54. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 54. Actor Jude Law is 52. Actor Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 50. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 50. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ″The Faculty”) is 49. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 47. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow,” ″Community”) is 42. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 41. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Actor Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 35. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 26.

Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 90. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 87. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ″Taxi”) is 84. Actor Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ″China Beach”) is 79. Singer Patti Smith is 78. Musician Jeff Lynne is 77. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today,” ″The View”) is 71. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary,” “Moesha”) is 69. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 68. Actor Patricia Kalember (“Sisters”) is 68. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 67. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 65. TV host Sean Hannity is 63. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 61. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 55. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 55. Actor Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 55. Actor Daniel Sunjata (“Rescue Me”) is 53. Actor Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 52. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ″Roswell”) is 51. Actor Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 47. Singer-actor Tyrese is 46. Actor Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 44. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 44. Actor Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 42. Singer Andra Day is 40. Actor Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ″Reckless”) is 39. Singer Ellie Goulding is 38. Actor Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 38. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 34. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 33.

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 87. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 83. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 83. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 82. Actor Ben Kingsley is 81. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 77. Actor Tim Matheson is 77. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 76. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 73. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 71. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 66. Singer Paul Westerberg is 65. Actor Val Kilmer is 65. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 62. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 61. Actor Gong Li (2020’s “Mulan,” “Memories of a Geisha”) is 59. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 52. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 49. Singer Psy is 47. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 45. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 45. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ″Jersey Boys”) is 39. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 35.

Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 87. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 83. Comedian Don Novello is 82. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 79. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 67. Actor Renn Woods is 67. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 61. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 56. Singer Tank is 49. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 29.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 78. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam,” “Falcon Crest”) is 73. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 71. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 64. Actor Tia Carrere is 58. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 57. Model Christy Turlington is 56. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 54. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 54. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 50. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 50. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 46. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 44. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 44. Actor Kate Bosworth is 42. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 42. Musician Trombone Shorty is 39. Singer Bryson Tiller is 32.

Jan. 3: Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 82. Singer Stephen Stills is 80. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 79. Actor Victoria Principal is 75. Actor Mel Gibson is 69. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Savannah,” “Port Charles”) is 57. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 53. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 50. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 50. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 49. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 47. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 46. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 40. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster The People) is 40. Singer Lloyd is 39. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 39. Actor Florence Pugh is 29.

Jan. 4: Actor Dyan Cannon is 86. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 70. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 69. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 69. Country singer Patty Loveless is 68. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 65. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ″Kids in the Hall”) is 62. Actor Dot Jones (“Glee”) is 61. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 60. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 60. Actor Julia Ormond is 60. Country singer Deana Carter is 59. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 58. Actor Josh Josh Stamberg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 55. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 54. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 52. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 50. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 45. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 42. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 39. Singer-actor Coco Jones is 27.