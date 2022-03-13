Brent Renaud, an award-winning US filmmaker and former contributor to The New York Times, was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, according to officials in Ukraine.

The Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker, working alongside his brother Craig as the Renaud Brothers, also produced films for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS and Vice News, among others, while reporting from Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti and across the US and elsewhere.

Another reporter was also injured, according to Kyiv region police chief Andrey Nebitov, who shared a photograph of what appeared to be Brent Renaud’s press credentials issued by The New York Times. He was not on assignment with the publication at the time.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years,” a spokesperson for the publication said in a statement to The Independent.

“Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago,” according to the statement.

This is a developing story