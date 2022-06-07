Spain’s scandal-hit former king postpones second trip home

Spanish media report that former King Juan Carlos has postponed a second visit home since he established residence abroad after his reputation was tarnished by financial scandal

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 June 2022 16:07
Spain Former King
Spain Former King
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spain’s former king has decided to postpone a second visit home since he established residence abroad after his reputation was tarnished by financial scandal, Spanish news agency EFE reported Tuesday.

Juan Carlos, 84, returned to his country last month for the first time in nearly two years to attend a sailing event in northwest Spain. At that time the mayor of Sanxenxo said that the ex-monach was planning to come back for another sailing event in the town this month.

But according to EFE and other Spanish media, Juan Carlos has decided not to return for the second time in as many months for “private reasons." He resides in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Juan Carlos was once one of Spain’s most respected public figures for his role in the country’s return to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But scandals involving Spain’s royal family began to mount in the later years of his reign, leading Juan Carlos to abdicate in 2014 in favor of his son, Felipe VI.

Juan Carlos left Spain in August 2020 as Spanish and Swiss prosecutors investigated his involvement in alleged financial wrongdoings.

Recommended

Spanish prosecutors had to shelve their case after concluding that the alleged misbehavior, involving millions of euros in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos had legal immunity as Spain’s king.

His behavior is widely considered in Spain as a public embarrassment that has tarnished the crown. Felipe renounced his inheritance from Juan Carlos and stripped him of his state-provided subsidy in 2020 in a groundbreaking move to distance himself from his father.

Juan Carlos still faces possible legal trouble in Britain, where a former lover who was allegedly involved in his opaque financial dealings has accused him of harassment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in