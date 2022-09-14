Kazakhstan to change capital’s name back to Astana from Nur-sultan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday that Astana, the former name of the country’s capital, shall be restored.

The announcement comes three years after he renamed it in honour of his predecessor, his spokesperson Ruslan Zheliban said.

After he took office in 2019, Mr Tokayev renamed the capital Astana to Nur-Sultan [named after his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev]. At the time of his swearing-in, Mr Tokayev made the announcement “in honour of the first president”.

Mr Nazarbayev, who led the country for three decades under the Soviet Union and after it gained independence in 1991, relocated the capital of Kazakhstan from Almaty to Astana in 1997.

The president’s spokesperson, Mr Zheliban said that he agreed to change the name of the capital after an initiative by a group of parliament members.

“The president is informed about this initiative by deputies, who in turn relied on suggestions repeatedly expressed during meetings with the population, as well as in numerous addresses from citizens during the referendum.

“At the same time, the president sees Nursultan Nazarbayev’s decisive role in strengthening the modern statehood of Kazakhstan and the establishment of the capital as a historical fact,” the spokesperson said.

“Therefore, other landmarks named after the first president will keep their names.”

In 2019 when Mr Tokayev changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan, it wasn’t the first time the former Soviet republic had proposed a name change.

In 2014, Nazarbayev suggested changing the name of Kazakhstan to Kazak Yeli — it was his attempt to distinguish the country from its “poorer” neighbours.

And in 1998, Mr Nazarbayev moved the country’s capital from Almaty in southeast Kazakhstan to Akmola in the north. The following year, Nazarbayev renamed the capital Astana.

He made the city into a showplace of gaudy architecture, including an observation tower where visitors can place their hands in a print of Nazarbayev’s, the Associated Press reported.