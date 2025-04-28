Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yunice Abbas, one of the suspects in the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian, has said he intends to take responsibility for his role in the 2016 heist and will apologise in court as the trial begins on Monday in Paris.

Abbas, 71, who has publicly acknowledged his participation in the heist, is among 10 suspects facing charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“I will apologise,” Abbas told the Associated Press. “I mean it sincerely.”

Kardashian, 44, is expected to testify in person at the trial scheduled to run through 23 May.

She said she thought she was going to be raped and killed.

She said she thought she was going to be raped and killed.

“They wrapped duct tape over my eyes and my mouth,” she said, describing the robbery. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life, just thinking that, you know, you’re about to die. You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re going to shoot you and kill you. That 10 minutes really changed my whole life.”

open image in gallery Kardashian is expected to testify in person at the trial in Paris ( Getty )

Abbas said he acted as a lookout at the reception area on the ground floor, ensuring the escape route was clear. He said he was unarmed and did not personally threaten Kardashian, but acknowledged he shared responsibility for the crime.

He was arrested in January 2017 and spent 21 months in prison before being released under judicial supervision.

In 2021, he co-authored a French-language Kim Kardashian.

In her account to investigators, Kardashian described two men forcing their way into her bedroom and pointing a gun towards her, asking for her ring.

She said she was tied up with plastic cables and tape while the intruders were looking for jewels, including her engagement ring worth millions of dollars.

In a 2020 appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show, she tearfully recalled thinking: “This is the time I’m going to get raped. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family’.”

She told investigators the men brought her in the bathroom before they ran off and she managed to free herself.

The residency’s concierge, held at gunpoint and forced to lead the robbers to her apartment, also suffered psychological impact.

Investigators found Abbas's DNA on plastic ties used to tie the hands of the concierge.

open image in gallery Yunice Abbas is one of the suspects in the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian ( AP )

Asked about the trauma Kardashian suffered, Abbas said: “It’s true, I didn’t think about it. I recognise that because I did not brutalise her myself…I was not blaming myself regarding this aspect, and yet I’m responsible for it too.”

According to Abbas, minutes after the raid started, his accomplices came down from Kardashian's apartment and gave him a bag of jewellery.

As he was fleeing the scene on a bicycle, he saw a police car, but officers were not yet aware of the robbery.

Abbas said as he rode the bicycle the bag containing the jewellery became caught in the front wheel and he fell to the ground, spilling the contents of the bag. “I picked the jewels up and left,” he said.

The following morning, a passerby found a diamond-encrusted cross in the street and handed it to police. That was the only jewel from the robbery that was ever recovered.

French justice estimated stolen items to be worth $6m in total.

Abbas said he didn’t know Kardashian’s identity at the time of the robbery.

“I was told about a famous person, a rapper’s wife. That’s all the information I had,” he said. “Until the next morning, when I heard on TV about the influencer. That’s when I understood who she was.”

He said he would detail his role during the trial, to be conducted with a jury, a procedure in France reserved for the most serious crimes. But he would not denounce his accomplices.

“I’m only an outsider. I’m not the one who masterminded the case. I take my share of responsibility,” he said.

Most of the suspects have denied involvement, except for Abbas and another man whose DNA was also found at the scene.

Thierry Niemen, the journalist who co-authored Abbas's book, said Abbas had approached him because he wanted to “tell his own truth” amid what he saw as inaccurate or sensationalised accounts.

The book also revealed investigative details, including how the FBI helped French police identify Abbas’s DNA despite him wearing gloves.

“This is the case of all superlatives,” Niemen said. “The FBI overseeing an investigation on French territory – that’s already a superlative.”

Kardashian was then the top influencer in the world and the case was the most popular topic on social media in 2016, Niemen stressed.

Abbas’s earnings from the book have been frozen pending the outcome of the trial.

Kardashian's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, has said the reality TV star and entrepreneur wants the trial “to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case”.