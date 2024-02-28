Jump to content

King Harald V, the oldest monarch in Europe, rushed to hospital with infection

Rich Booth
Wednesday 28 February 2024 12:47
<p>Norway’s King Harald on his way to lunch with the Norwegian government in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024</p>

Norway’s King Harald on his way to lunch with the Norwegian government in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024

(Cornelius Poppe / NTB)

King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalised with an infection while on vacation in Malaysia, the Norwegian royal house said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 87-year-old monarch has had several illnesses in recent months, raising concern about the head of state’s health.

But royal officials have told Norwegian media that Crown Prince Haakon will be carrying out his planned engagements at home.

Harald, who is on a private trip abroad, is the oldest monarch in Europe.

Two days before his birthday last week, the palace announced that the king would be undertaking a private trip abroad, without specifying the destination or dates, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stire said that he was “sad” to hear of the king’s hospitalisation and wished him a “speedy recovery,” NTB said.

“His majesty the king has fallen ill during his holiday stay in Malaysia, and is hospitalised there, with an infection. The king receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel,” the royal household said.

