King Harald V, the oldest monarch in Europe, rushed to hospital with infection

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalised with an infection while on vacation in Malaysia, the Norwegian royal house said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 87-year-old monarch has had several illnesses in recent months, raising concern about the head of state’s health.

But royal officials have told Norwegian media that Crown Prince Haakon will be carrying out his planned engagements at home.

Harald, who is on a private trip abroad, is the oldest monarch in Europe.

Two days before his birthday last week, the palace announced that the king would be undertaking a private trip abroad, without specifying the destination or dates, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stire said that he was “sad” to hear of the king’s hospitalisation and wished him a “speedy recovery,” NTB said.

“His majesty the king has fallen ill during his holiday stay in Malaysia, and is hospitalised there, with an infection. The king receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel,” the royal household said.