Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Two people have been killed and at last five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany.

Federal police in Schleswig-Holstein said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the Hamburg-bound train arrived at Brokstedt station.

The suspect has been detained.

Police did not give any information on the suspect's identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Schleswig-Holstein state interior minister, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, which happened at about 3 pm local time (2pm UK time) on Wednesday.

The suspect had self-inflicted injuries to his hands when was arrested, Bild reported.

Train services have been suspended in the area, DB said.

