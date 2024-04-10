Knifeman shot dead by police after fatal stabbing in Bordeaux

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man armed with a knife has been shot dead by police in Bordeaux after he fatally stabbed one person and wounded another.

The attack happened around 7.50pm on Wednesday at the reflecting pool near the banks of the Garonne river in the southwestern port city.

The stabbing was likely "a brawl with an unknown motive,” with "no terrorist connotation for the moment,” a police source told AFP.

The stabbing victims were both men of Algerian descent, and the injured man is not yet in stable condition, France’s BFMTV reports.

“The quays of Bordeaux, the beating heart of our city, are this evening struck by death,” France’s public accounts minister Thomas Cazenave, who also serves as a municipal and metropolitan counselor in Bordeaux, wrote on X in French. “I think of the victims, the police officers who intervened and of all of us, Bordelais moved by this tragedy.”

The Bordeaux prosecutor’s office has not yet commented.

A video on social media showed police standing over a body covered in a white blanket. The video’s connection to the incident has not been verified.

The shooting comes at a time of elevated security alertness across France, which is four months out from hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics.

On Wednesday night, a football match in Paris between Paris St-Germain and Barcelona took place under heightened security measures, following a threat from the Islamic State, Reuters reports.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...