Watch live: Kosovo’s ex-president goes on trial for 1990s war crimes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Kosovo's former president goes on trial accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the 1990s.

Hasim Thaci is on trial at The Hague in the Netherlands with three other high-ranking ex-leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) are accused of being members of a criminal organisation that abducted and mistreated perceived opponents during the KLA revolt against the security forces of then Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

The insurgency, in which more than 13,000 people are believed to have died, eventually brought independence from Serbia and made Thaci a hero among compatriots.

Milosevic went on trial before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) but died in 2006 before a verdict was reached.

Thaci and the three co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts.

The trial is likely to be lengthy as prosecutors have predicted that they will need two years to present all evidence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.