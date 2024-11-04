British man missing on Tenerife for three days as family issue desperate appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A British man has been reported missing on the Spanish island of Tenerife, after not being heard from for three days.

Kris Finney, 31, had travelled to the popular tourist destination last Thursday to meet a friend.

After texting his mother to say he had arrived in the Playa de Las Americas area at 4pm, he has not been heard from since, despite his family’s repeated efforts to make contact.

The electrician, who works across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, failed to get in contact with his friend or show up to their meeting. He is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark coloured hair.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, his aunt Debbie said he is understood to be staying at Casa Natalia, in the Armeñime area.

She said: “His mum got a text at 4pm from him, and that was the last we heard from him. According to some of his friends, they were speaking to him around 9pm that night.

“Since then, nobody has heard anything from him. He was supposed to meet up with his friend who is staying in a different hotel and never showed. We have phoned and sent texts that haven’t delivered.

“It was last night that we got the call from one of his friends saying nobody had heard from him for days. We’ve been trying to get hold of him and haven’t been able to - it’s not like Kris.”

The details of his last known whereabouts and photos of Mr Finney have been shared on the Missing Persons Tenerife group on Facebook, which has more than 11,000 members.

A post reads: “Kris Finney, 31 around 5ft 7. Last seen or spoken to Thursday 9pm, phone hasn’t been on since and no sign around his apartment complex. Last location known was Las Americas area outside the McDonald’s.

“Was staying out of Las americas in the Armeñime area. UK and Tenerife police have been informed and is now an official missing person.”

She added that they had been in contact with police in Tenerife and Greater Manchester Police, and that the Foreign Office had been informed.

The Independent has approached Greater Manchester Police and the Foreign Office for comment.