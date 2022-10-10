Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
A Reuters witness reported a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings.
“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital,” Mr Klitschko said on Telegram. “Details later.”
More to follow.
