Russian forces massed in a column north-west of Kyiv have made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses” at the hands of Ukraine’s military, a UK intelligence update has claimed.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses”.

Russia has admitted that conscript soldiers have been sent into Ukraine and that some have been captured by Ukrainian troops.

Vladimir Putin had vowed that conscripts would not be used and that Russian forces would rely on professional troops.

But Moscow’s defence ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that “unfortunately there have been detected several instances of the presence of conscript-service military personnel” with units in Ukraine but that “almost all” of them had been recalled to Russia.

He added that some conscripts were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces while serving in a logistics unit and efforts are under way to free them.

The UK MoD’s daily update, released on Thursday morning, also said there had been a “notable decrease in overall Russian air activity” over Ukraine in recent days, “likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance” of Kyiv’s air defences.

