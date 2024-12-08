Mbappé speaks to French TV station for first time about reports of a rape investigation in Sweden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylian Mbappé says he reacted with disbelief when he saw media reports from Sweden two months ago that he was the subject of a rape investigation.

The Real Madrid star spoke about the case publicly for the first time in an interview that aired Sunday on French TV station Canal Plus.

Several Swedish media reported in October that Mbappé was the subject of a rape investigation following a visit to Stockholm during time off from playing for Madrid and France. At the time Mbappé's legal team dismissed those reports as false.

“I was surprised and I still am surprised, by the way. These are things that come into your life like that, you can’t see them coming," Mbappé told Canal Plus. “It’s just incomprehension. I don't think it weighed on me in the sense that I have never considered myself involved."

Mbappé added that he “would go” to Sweden if ever he were summoned but that he has not been contacted by authorities.

“Listen, I haven’t received anything, no summons, nothing,” he told Canal Plus. "The Swedish government has not said anything, so I’m not concerned (involved).”

When the reports emerged in October, Swedish authorities confirmed that they were investigating a suspected rape at a Stockholm hotel but didn't name any suspect.

A prosecutor told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet late last month that the investigation was still ongoing but didn't give other details. ___

