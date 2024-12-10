Kyran Durnin: Woman arrested on suspicion of schoolboy’s murder
The eight-year-old was reported missing from his home last August
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin in Ireland.
The eight-year-old was reported missing from his home last August, but the Irish gardaí suspect he was murdered more than two years ago.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin (8 years) have today, Tuesday 10 December 2024, arrested a female on suspicion of murder.
“The woman is being detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the east of the country.
Ireland’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, has called for a full public inquiry to establish how Kyran went missing for two years without anyone noticing.
The Garda statement added: “A Garda spokesperson is not available. An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information, on the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
