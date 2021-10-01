A new fissure cracked open on the erupting La Palma volcano as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5.

It is the third fissure to open since the Cumbre Vieja crater erupted on 19 September. Authorities were waiting to see whether lava from the new fissure would join the main flow, which has reached the Atlantic Ocean and expanded the surface of the island.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated so far and no casualties have been reported.

Officials were monitoring air quality along the shoreline where the molten rock met the ocean. Sulfur dioxide levels in the area rose but did not represent a health threat, La Palma's government said.

However, it advised local residents to stay indoors. It also recommended that people on the island wear face masks and eye protection against heavy falls of volcanic ash.

Satellite imagery showed lava had hit more than 1,000 buildings, including homes and farming infrastructure, around 850 of which were totally destroyed. At least 18 miles of roads was destroyed and around 835 acres of land was entombed by lava.

Satellite picture shows lava flow snaking towards the sea (Copernicus/Reuters)

La Palma, home to about 85,000 people who live mostly from fruit farming and tourism, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off northwest Africa.

The island is roughly 22 miles long and 12 miles wide at its broadest point. Life has continued as usual on most of the island while the volcano is active. Covid-19 restrictions including mask wearing and social distancing remain in place.

Additional reporting by Associated Press