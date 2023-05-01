Watch live: Thousands gather on streets of Paris for May Day pension protests
Watch live: Unions gather on streets of Paris for Labour Day march
Thousands of angry workers have gathered on the streets of Paris, as the Frenchcity braces itself for huge May Day protests, as unrest over Macron’s pension reform continues.
Unions have said they expect ‘up to a million’ people at the ‘historic’ gathering, which comes after weeks of strikes.
CFDT union boss Laurent Berger said there will be ‘300 rally points’ across France, for maximum impact.
It’s not the only action that the groups have taken this weekend, with members giving Macron the ‘red card’ outside the Stade de France as he attended a football match yesterday (30 April).
Macron’s popularity has sunk to its lowest level, after he enacted into law that the minimum retirement age would raise from 62 to 64.
The protests come at the same time that air traffic control workers have gone on strike, sending flights into chaos and cancelling at least 220.
