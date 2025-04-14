British holiday hotspot hit by flash floods after months of rain falls in hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Severe rain unleashed flash flooding in a popular Spanish holiday hotspot, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.

Lanzarote in the Canary Islands was flooded by heavy rain which saw homes and cars inundated with floodwater in a two-hour deluge.

The towns of Costa Teguise, San Bartolome and Arrecife were worst hit, according to local authorities. The mayor of Arrecife requested the government to declare the city a disaster area.

open image in gallery Cars were forced to drive through deep flood waters ( REUTERS )

An island-wide state of emergency was declared by the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Flood Risk (PEINCA), though it has now been lifted.

Footage shows cars submerged on waterlogged roads, streams turned into dangerous rapids, and homeowners using buckets to bail water out of their houses after as much as 60 litres of rain fell in two hours on Saturday.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday local emergency services recorded around 150 flood-related incidents across the popular holiday hotspot.

open image in gallery Hotels, homes and roads in the tourist hotspot flooded this weekend ( MIKE HALLET via REUTERS )

The Canary Islands government ended the state of emergency in Lanzarote – declared on Saturday – at 7am on Sunday.

“Following the end of the flooding caused by rain on April 12 in the municipalities of Arrecife, Teguise, and San Bartolomé on the island of Lanzarote, the island emergency situation has ended,” it said in an update.

Authorities confirmed that there have been no reported injuries.

It will come as devasting news to British holidaymakers planning to get away for the Easter holidays.

open image in gallery The towns of Costa Teguise, San Bartolome and Arrecife were worst hit ( EPA )

The UK foreign office issued a new travel warning for Lanzarote on Sunday, which states: “Heavy rainfall and flooding in Lanzarote occurred earlier today with Costa Teguise, San Bartolomé, and Arrecife particularly affected.

“Services across the island are affected. Some hotels are currently without power. Some roads are currently affected by mud.

“If you are in Lanzarote or travelling to Lanzarote, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local weather updates.”

Local authorities in Lanzarote have urged the public to avoid travelling by road unless necessary and warned against attempting to drive through water-covered streets.

open image in gallery Damaged ravines in the municipality of Teguise, Lanzarote ( EPA )

Heavy rains persisted across the Canary Islands on Sunday, particularly in Tenerife's north and urban areas, as well as eastern Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura. The Canary Islands government declared a pre-alert for rain in these areas until 7am on Sunday.

A number of flights to the popular British hotspot were delayed or diverted on Thursday due to the heavy rainfall, which occurred just days after Storm Oliver passed over Lanzarote.

It is uncertain how long it will take the island to recover from the floodwater, which has severely damaged homes, roads, and transportation to and from the popular vacation spot. On Monday, footage showed residents and authorities working to clean up after the storm.

On Monday, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said there will be “mostly cloudy skies in the north of the mountainous islands” with a chance of “light, occasional rain”, as well as in the “southern interior of Tenerife and Gran Canaria” this afternoon.

It added there is a “a low chance of light scattered rain” in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura on Monday.