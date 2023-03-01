Jump to content

Liveupdated1677659943

Greece train crash – latest: Dozens killed in horror collision as survivors recall ‘nightmarish seconds’

Carriages derailed and at least three burst into flames in train crash near Athens

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 01 March 2023 08:39
Comments
Smoke rises from train after collision left at least 26 dead and scores injured in Greece

At least 32 people were killed and 85 injured after a passenger train in Greece collided with an oncoming freight train on Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident took place near Tempe, a small town next to a valley where major highway and rail tunnels are located, around 380km (235 miles) north of Athens.

While the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames due to the collision.

"There were many big pieces of steel," said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who was one of the first people on the scene. "The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains."

According to hospital authorities in the nearby city of Larissa, at least 25 people had serious injuries.

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesperson for Greece’s firefighting service was quoted as saying to Associated Press.

1677659943

Police temporarily detain Larissa train master

Police temporarily detained the station master in Larissa and had summoned witnesses for questioning,  local media reports.

Hellenic Train in a statement expressed "its deep sorrow for the tragic accident."

Overnight, rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:39
1677659259

‘It was like an earthquake'

One passenger who survived said the train crash was like an “earthquake”.

“It was like an earthquake,” Angelos Tsiamouras, told local media.

The two trains had been on the same track when they crashed into each other.

Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:27
1677659203

Emergency services search for survivors

Emergency services continue to search for survivors following the train crash and are treating the injured.

"Our priority now is treating the injured, searching and finding missing people in the debris and offering psychological support to the relatives of the victims by psychologists who are heading to the Larissa city," government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said.

It is understood there is an ongoing investigation by a prosecutor and police into what caused the accident.

Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:26
1677659000

Suvivor recalls ‘nightmarish’ crash

Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage, said the crash was "nightmarish" with a loud bang followed by fire.

"We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides... there was panic," he said. "The fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left."

About 250 passengers out of a total of 350 were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

(InTime News)
Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:23
1677658900

Key details

  • Passenger train, freight train collide at high speed, at night
  • Trains were travelling on the same track - regional governor
  • 350 passengers were on train from Athens bound for Thessaloniki
  • Collided near Larissa, site of deadly rail disaster 50 years ago
  • At least 32 dead
  • 85 injured
  • 66 hospitalised
Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:21
1677658696

Train crash in pictures

APTOPIX Greece Train Collision

(InTime News)

Greece Train Collision

(InTime News)
(Getty )
(Evangelo Sipsas/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
(AP)
Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:18
1677658562

At least 32 dead and scores injured in head-on crash between two trains in central Greece

At least 32 people were killed and 85 injured after a passenger train in Greece collided with an oncoming freight train on Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident took place near Tempe, a small town next to a valley where major highway and rail tunnels are located, around 380km (235 miles) north of Athens.

While the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames due to the collision.

“There were many big pieces of steel,” said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who was one of the first people on the scene. “The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains.”

Sravasti Dasgupta reports:

Train crash Greece: At least 32 dead and scores injured in head-on collision

Official say multiple train cars derailed and at least three burst into flames

Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:16
1677658374

Good morning.

At least 32 people have been killed after two trains crashed near Athens in Greece.

We’ll have updates on this developing story throughout the morning.

Matt Mathers1 March 2023 08:12

