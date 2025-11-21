Hunt for two robbers who overpowered guard to steal gold coins from museum
The theft comes at a time when gold prices have soared in global markets this year
Swiss authorities are searching for two robbers who overpowered a guard at an ancient Rome-themed museum in Lausanne, stealing dozens of gold coins.
City police said the suspects purchased tickets and waited until other visitors had left shortly before Thursday's closing time. They then assaulted and restrained the guard, breaking the display case.
The monetary value of the haul was not immediately disclosed, though police highlighted the coins' "archaeological value".
The theft comes at a time when gold prices have soared in global markets this year — even if they have dropped off their highs lately — and a high-profile robbery at the Louvre in Paris exposed vulnerabilities and security lapses at museums.
Map of Lausanne Museum:
Officials said the Lausanne museum employee, a 64-year-old Swiss national, was interviewed by investigators and that he was not injured in the incident. No other people — staff or visitors — were on hand at the time.
State prosecutors have opened an investigation. Lausanne city officials filed a legal complaint for damage to the museum, and the regional government — the owner of the gold coins — announced plans to file a criminal complaint.