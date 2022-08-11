Legoland rollercoaster crash: 34 people injured after trains collide on ride in Germany
Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.
One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.
Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.
It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.
Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.
The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.
