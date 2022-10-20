Australian rugby league player’s body found on floor of Spain nightclub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson was found dead in a nightclub in Spain after going missing on a holiday.

The 24-year-old Redcliffe Dolphins player was on an end-of-season trip to Europe with his fellow National Rugby League (NRL) friends and was not seen for 30 hours after disappearing in Barcelona on Tuesday.

His body was found on the floor of the popular Sara Apolo bar by an employee on Wednesday afternoon, the Barcelona police confirmed.

He went missing around 4.30pm local time after separating from his group while leaving the nightclub. Hours later, his friends began a frenetic search, sharing posts on social media and calling for help.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Alexander Brimson launched an appeal for information regarding Hampson’s disappearance which he said was “very out of character”. His relatives also joined the call for help after the player remained missing for more than 24 hours.

“This morning, nightclub staff where Liam was seen for the last time, found a body on the floor in an area of the nightclub, Sala Apolo,” the police said in a statement.

Hampson’s “heartbroken” family said he had an accident and did not survive.

The Queensland Cup player is believed to have died after falling from a height of 10 metres, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported.

His father Brett Hampson said he woke up to the news no one wanted to hear. “We are devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not survived,” Mr Hampson wrote on Facebook.

“Liam had a heart of gold and was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief.

“We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy.”

Redcliffe Dolphins expressed their remorse over the death of Hampson, who they called the “life of the party”.

“He’s just an absolute legend,” Cameron Cullen, the team’s captain, told Nine News. “It was his first year at the club and everyone loves him. He’s had such a big impact on us personally and the club.

“He was so loving and so caring. It’s just a tragedy.﻿”

Meanwhile, Brisbane Broncos player Jordan Riki, who was on the trip with Hampson, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family, which has since gone above its AUD$50,000 ($31,305 or £27,885) goal.

“Liam was an outstanding talent on and off the football field if it was helping his teammates win a nail-biting game or educating kids and many others on life and his wisdom,” Mr Riki wrote.