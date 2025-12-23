Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A private jet carrying Libya’s military chief and four other people has crashed after taking off from Turkey's capital, Ankara, killing everyone on board.

The Libyan military chief was in Ankara for high-level defense talks aimed at boosting military cooperation between the two countries and to address regional issues, Turkish officials said.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the death of Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and the others Tuesday, saying in a statement on Facebook that the “tragic accident" took place as the Libyan delegation was “returning from an official trip to Ankara.”

He called it a "great loss” for Libya. Officials in Libya said contact with the plane was lost about half hour into the flight because of a technical malfunction.

Al-Hadad was the top military commander in western Libya. He played a crucial role the U.N.-brokered ongoing efforts to unify Libya’s military, which has split much like Libya’s institutions.

open image in gallery Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, right, poses for a photograph with Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohamed Ali Ahmed El Haddad during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 ( Turkish Defense Ministry via AP )

Turkey did not immediately confirm the deaths, only that wreckage of the Falcon 50 type business jet has been found.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Turkey’s air traffic controllers said they lost contact with the plane, which was en route back to Libya, after takeoff from Esenboga airport.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, said in a social media post that the plane took off at 8:30 p.m. and contact was lost 40 minutes later.

The plane issued an emergency landing signal near Haymana, a district south of Ankara, before all communication ceased, Yerlikaya said.

Security camera footage aired on local television stations showed the night sky over Haymana suddenly lit up by what appeared to be an explosion.

While in Ankara, al-Haddad had met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other officials.

The airport in Ankara was closed and several flights were diverted to other locations, private NTV news channel reported. Turkey’s Justice Ministry said four prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the crash, a routine step in such incidents.