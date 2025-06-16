Three hikers killed by lightning strike at popular Austrian holiday spot
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon
Three hikers have been killed by a lightning strike in a popular tourist destination.
Two brothers and the wife of one of the men were killed during a thunderstorm in Austria's Tyrolean Alps over the weekend, police said on Monday.
A spokesperson for Alpine police in the western town of Landeck said it was likely the couple, both 60, and the 62-year-old brother, died from the same lightning strike.
The three had started their descent around 12:30 pm and relatives sounded the alarm when they didn’t return. Reports claim the hikers had reported a shift in weather.
Police said the rare incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as the trio were descending the Mittagsspitze mountain near the village of Flirsch, and that a rescue helicopter found their bodies near a path at an altitude of around 2,268 metres (7,440 feet).
A map of Mittagsspitze mountain:
Patrick Wechner, head of operations for the Alpine Police, told local media that a missing persons report was issued shortly before 7 pm on Sunday. He described the three as experienced mountaineers.
Rescuers were given a detailed plan of the hikers’ trip and a search operation found the three relatively quickly.
Wechner described the operation as difficult due to heavy rain, fog, and strong winds. The helicopter was also unable to land.
