A 12-year-old boy was killed when the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Limerick in the early hours of Friday.

The boy, who is believed to be from the Newcastle West area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, at Rineroe near Adare.

The boy was reportedly driving a Nissan Qashqai when he collided with the lorry.

The boy was the only passenger in the car

According to a spokesperson from Garda, emergency services were alerted to the crash on the N21 at Rineroe just before 2am on Friday morning.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment following the crash and the 12-year-old boy was the sole passenger in the car.

The road is currently closed, and the scene is being preserved for examination by forensic collision investigators. City traffic has been diverted from Adare via Croom.

Garda is appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users that may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling along the N21 near Adare at the time of the crash to make the footage available to them.