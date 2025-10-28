Thousands of dead cranes litter cherished European birdwatching spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volunteers have recovered nearly 2,000 dead cranes in recent days from a site near Berlin, a location typically cherished by birdwatchers, as a severe bird flu outbreak takes a heavy toll on migrating populations.

Linum, a small village situated about an hour from the German capital, is famed for its nesting storks in summer and serves as a crucial resting spot for thousands of cranes during their seasonal migrations between the Baltic, Nordic regions, and southern Europe.

This month, however, the journeys of many of these majestic birds have tragically concluded in the surrounding ponds and fields, as well as other affected areas across Germany.

The country has witnessed an unusually early and rapid flare-up of bird flu this year. Since early September, the Friedrich Loeffler Institute, Germany's national animal health authority, has recorded 30 outbreaks at poultry farms. Cases have also been confirmed among wild birds in various parts of the country, leading to the precautionary slaughter of over 500,000 chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys to date.

Over the past week the majestic gray-and-white cranes, unusually, have been at the center of attention. It's not clear where they were infected. Norbert Schneeweiss, an expert with Brandenburg state's environment office, said that such a severe impact from bird flu hasn't previously been seen in cranes on this migration route, though there was an outbreak among cranes in Hungary two years ago.

This week, volunteers in full-body protective overalls waded through the water and reeds outside Linum and stuffed the limp, floating bodies of the large birds into sacks.

A sick bird stood listlessly by a path nearby, failing to fly away as people approached. Others have been seen staggering and then collapsing. Still-healthy birds flew overhead and pecked for food in the fields.

By Monday evening, volunteers had picked up 1,875 dead cranes and expected the total to top 2,000 in the coming days.

“There's not a lot more we can do here other than gather up the birds,” Schneeweiss said. He added that experts have made an effort to make the area less attractive for migrating birds, for example by limiting the water flow to reduce the size of the resting area — but noted that “resting places are rare in Central Europe.”

In earlier years, “we were glad of every crane — it was a natural spectacle every evening when thousands of cranes fly in; a lot of visitors came,” he said. Now, however, the usual guided tours for bird fans have been cancelled.

Schneeweiss said the situation appears to be under control locally for now, with the number of dead cranes slowing and no other wild birds yet showing symptoms.

Collecting the birds is hard and depressing work. “We try to convince ourselves that we’re doing something good for conservation and that it’s important,” volunteer Lara Weinmann said. “But of course, it does affect you.”

Bird flu infections in humans are relatively rare. But as it hits other species, including some mammals, scientists fear the virus could evolve to spread more easily among people.