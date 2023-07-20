Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police warn of ‘lioness’ on the loose in Berlin as people told to hide pets

German police have asked residents to stay inside and bring in pets

Martha McHardy
Thursday 20 July 2023 08:31
Comments

An animal - believed to be a lioness - is on the loose just outside Berlin.

German police have asked residents to stay inside and bring in pets as hunters, vets, a helicopter and thermal cameras hunt for the wild animal.

Officers have been using loudspeakers to warn people in the Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf areas.

Members of the public raised the alarm after seeing the animal chasing a wild boar, according to reports.

“The two gentlemen recorded a smartphone video and even experienced police officers had to confirm that it is probably a lioness,” police spokesman Daniel Kiep told local broadcaster rbb.

A video posted on Twitter - which has not been verified - appears to show a lion in undergrowth. However, no zoos or circuses have reported missing an animal.

Recommended

Police believe the animal could be sleeping in a wooded area.

“The escaping wild animal has NOT been found yet! We still ask you not to leave the house. If you see the animal, please call the emergency number 110!,” Brandenburg police tweeted.

In 2018, two lions, two tigers and a jaguar escaped their enclosures after storms destroyed fences in western Germany.

The big cats were later recaptured after being found by a drone, it was reported.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in