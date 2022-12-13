Jump to content

An Atlantic storm has slammed into the Iberian peninsula, leaving behind a trail of destruction

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 December 2022 14:41

Storm batters Iberian peninsula, causes damage in Lisbon

An Atlantic storm slammed into the Iberian peninsula leaving behind a trail of destruction Tuesday, especially in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, before moving eastward into Spain.

Portuguese authorities enlisted military units to help drain floodwaters in Lisbon, a coastal city, a week after one person died in a similar overnight deluge.

City Hall instructed residents to stay inside and told commuters to avoid the city.

Homes and stores were flooded, roads were cut off, and train, bus and subway services were disrupted. Several schools canceled classes, and some tourist landmarks shut their doors.

Lisbon has long been prone to flooding. It stands at the mouth of the Tagus, the peninsula’s longest river, where it meets the Atlantic. Part of the city is built on two tributaries that feed into the Tagus.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

He said work will begin soon on two drainage tunnels which are expected to ease flooding.

The storm moved across the border into Spain later Tuesday, where heavy rain also flooded roads and houses.

