How Lisbon’s April 25 Carnation Revolution turned Portugal into the country you love today
Fifty years after Portugal’s fascist dictatorship was overthrown, the symbols of hope which inspired a revolt can still be seen around the city. Phil Davison talks to some of the key players who lived through the event, including the humble cleaner whose flowers helped usher in an era of democracy
When 40-year-old cloakroom attendant and cleaner Celeste Caeiro arrived at the “Sir” restaurant on Rua Braamcamp in Lisbon on the morning of 25 April 1974, the owner told her: “Celeste, go home. Something’s going on. Take the carnations for your family. We don’t want them to go to waste.”
Caeiro, a single parent, was surprised. The self-service restaurant had been planning a first-anniversary lunch and dinner, with red and white carnations to be handed out to customers.
She had seen nothing unusual on her way to work but the owner had been listening to a private radio station and sensed something was in the air. Celeste took the bunches of carnations and headed home.
