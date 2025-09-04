Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and dedicated” worker on the funicular that derailed and crashed into a building in Lisbon, killing at least 17 people.

André Jorge Gonçalves Marques, a brake guard who worked on the Gloria funicular railway, was on Thursday named as one of the victims of the crash in the Portuguese capital that also left 23 people injured.

No other victims have yet been named by authorities, who have said that families will be informed first.

Carris, the company which operates the funicular, said in a statement that Mr Marques had “performed his duties with excellence” and had been an “outstanding representative” of the company.

“His courage and professionalism, recognised by all, came to a tragic end with the loss of his life in the accident that claimed his life,” they said.

They described him as a “dedicated, kind and smiling” professional who was “always willing to contribute to the greater good”.

open image in gallery Flowers left in tribute to the victims of the crash in Lisbon ( AFP via Getty Images )

Portuguese transport union Sitra also paid tribute to Mr Marques.

“We also send our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the accident and wish them a speedy recovery as well as the best recovery to the others injured in the accident,” the company said in a post on Facebook.

A three-year-old child was also under treatment after suffering wounds in the crash, according to media reports.

The crash is thought to have involved at least 38 people from 10 nationalities, the head of Lisbon's Civil Protection Agency is cited as saying by local media.

Of the 17 people killed, seven men and eight women died at the scene, all adults, Observador reported. The gender of two people died overnight in hospital is not yet known.

Seven of the 23 people injured are in serious condition.

open image in gallery The crash is thought to have involved at least 38 people from 10 nationalities ( AP )

So far, it is believed the foreign nationals injured are from Germany, Spain, South Korea, Cape Verde, Canada, Italy, France, Switzerland and Morocco.

The UK Foreign Office told The Independent it is on stand by to provide assistance if any British nationals are affected.

Emergency workers rushed to pull people out of the wreckage after the cable car crashed at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Pathologists at the National Forensics Institutes worked overnight on autopsies, officials said.

The Portuguese Institute of Blood reinforced the blood reserves of hospitals that responded to victims in the crash, which injured at least 23 people, and also activated a contingency plan, the country’s news agency Lusa reported.

open image in gallery First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon ( Reuters )

The government said the tragic accident “caused irreparable loss of human lives, which left their families in mourning and the country in shock.”

“The government has decided to declare a day of national mourning as an expression of the Portuguese people's condolences and solidarity.”

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also offered his condolences and solidarity to the families affected and said authorities are working to establish the cause of the incident.

Portugal's public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the causes of the crash and the country’s official engineer body, The Order of Engineers, has provided technical support.

Following the incident, Lisbon City Council suspended three other funicular cable railways - the Bica, Lavra and Graça.

Initial reports suggest the cable for the funicular came loose. The system’s two cars, each capable of carrying around 40 people, run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill on a curved, traffic-free road.

The railway, which opened in 1885, is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris. On Wednesday night, it said "all maintenance protocols had been carried out", including monthly and weekly maintenance programs and daily inspections.