A woman in Germany has spent weeks unaware she had a lottery ticket in her purse that had won a €33m (£28m) jackpot.

The 45-year-old said it makes her feel “dizzy” that she unwittingly carried the winning ticket around with her for several weeks.

She was the sole winner of a draw on 9 June, according to Lotto Bayern, who did not name the woman.

The mother-of-one had picked the numbers randomly, before stashing the ticket away in her purse.

“I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost €33m around in my purse for several weeks,” she said, according to Lotto Bayern.

The woman had paid €1.20 (£1) for the lottery ticket for the draw early last month.

The 45-year-old said she was not planning to give the lottery another go after her multi-million pound win.

She said the jackpot was “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me”, according to Lotto Bayern.

The company said the 45-year-old aimed to put her winnings towards living a healthy life and doing more for the environment.

Back in 2018, a man said he had left his winning ticket - worth £76m - in his van for weeks before checking to see if he had won.

He found the winning EuroMillions ticket tucked in the visor of his Peugeot Expert van six weeks after the draw.

Additional reporting by Associated Press