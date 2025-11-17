Louvre dealt another blow after heist as it’s forced to close gallery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Louvre Museum is temporarily closing some employees' offices and one public gallery because of structural fragility.

The announcement came as the world's most visited museum, housed in a former medieval palace, is preparing for ambitious renovations announced earlier this year.

The Louvre is also still reeling from last month's heist of crown jewels worth more than $100 million.

The museum said in a statement that a technical report submitted Friday flagged "particular fragility of certain beams holding up the floors" of the second level of the southern wing of the Louvre's Sully wing because of "recent and unforeseen developments." It did not elaborate.

Museum management decided to block access to the second-level offices and temporarily relocate the 65 employees working there for three days while experts assess the damage.

French police officers stand next to a furniture elevator used by robbers to enter the Louvre Museum, on Quai Francois Mitterrand, in Paris on October 19, 2025 ( DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images )

The museum is also closing the Campana Gallery — which is situated below the offices and exhibits antique Greek ceramics — as a precautionary measure.

Modernizing the Sully wing is among priorities of the renovation efforts announced in January.

The iconic “Mona Lisa” will get its own room inside the museum as part of the project, which is expected to take up to a decade.

Seeing the painting will require a special ticket in a move that museum management insists will make the visit simpler for those who want to see the painting and ease the experience of other visitors in the rest of the museum.

Other highlights of the “Louvre New Renaissance” renovations include a wide new entrance near the Seine River, to be opened by 2031.

French President Emmanuel Macron compared the project to Notre Dame’s recent reopening, saying “the redesigned Louvre, restored and expanded, will become the epicenter of art history for our country and beyond.”