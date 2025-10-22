Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Louvre heist timeline: How thieves stole €88m of jewellery in under eight minutes

Thieves spent only four minutes inside the Paris museum – but managed to steal over $100 million worth of crown jewels

Sylvie Corbet
Wednesday 22 October 2025 17:16 BST
Comments
Louvre jewellery robbery suspect caught on camera in new footage

In a weekend heist that shocked the world, thieves stole €88m ($102m) worth of crown jewels from Paris’s Louvre Museum in under eight minutes.

French officials detailed how the culprits used a basket lift to scale the facade, forced a window, and smashed display cases before fleeing on Sunday morning.

The audacious raid saw the thieves spend less than four minutes inside the world's most visited museum.

Here’s what's known about the timeline:

Oct. 10

Thieves use a false pretext to steal a basket lift. Paris prosecutor Laurence Beccuau said they set an appointment with a company that owned the truck before leaving with it, using threats but no violence. The company filed a complaint for the theft in the town of Louvres, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Paris. The name has made many wonder whether it was a coincidence.

Police officers work by a basket lift used by thieves at the Louvre museum in Paris.
Police officers work by a basket lift used by thieves at the Louvre museum in Paris. (AP)

Oct. 19

9 a.m.

The Louvre museum opens to visitors.

9:30 a.m

Thieves dressed like renovation workers park the truck equipped with a freight lift — a common sight in Paris — at the foot of the Louvre, on Quai François Mitterrand alongside the Seine River. Two people climb a ladder to reach a balcony and open a window with a disc cutter.

9:34 a.m.

The two thieves enter the south end of the Apollo gallery and use disc cutters to smash two display cases and take the jewels. An alarm is triggered at the security control room. Security officers make visitors evacuate, in line with requirements that focus on crowd safety.

Members of a forensic team inspect a window believed to have been used in what the French Interior Ministry said was a robbery at the Louvre museum.
Members of a forensic team inspect a window believed to have been used in what the French Interior Ministry said was a robbery at the Louvre museum. (REUTERS)

9:38 a.m.

The thieves leave via the same window and flee east with two other people waiting for them on two scooters. They leave behind a yellow jacket similar to those often worn by construction workers and other equipment, including a disc cutter. Culture Minister Rachida Dati said security officers on site prevented one thief from setting the truck with the freight lift on fire.

10:34 a.m.

Dati announces on social media that “a robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum."

Later that day: The emerald-set imperial crown of Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugénie, containing more than 1,300 diamonds, was found outside the museum. The thieves left with eight other objects of invaluable historic value.

The Diamond and emerald crown of the Empress of the French Eugenie de Montijo was found broken near Louvre after the robbery.
The Diamond and emerald crown of the Empress of the French Eugenie de Montijo was found broken near Louvre after the robbery. (AFP via Getty Images)

Oct. 22

The museum reopens. Beccuau the prosecutor says about 100 investigators are working on the case in addition to forensics experts who are analysing surveillance footage and “150 samples” that were collected on the basket lift, inside the museum and on items found.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in