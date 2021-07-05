Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was hospitalised on Sunday after a positive Covid-19 diagnosis a few days ago.

An official statement by the government on Sunday said that the prime minister has gone to the hospital for additional tests and will remain under observation for 24 hours as a precaution.

Mr Bettel, 48, had recently participated in a two-day European Union summit in Brussels on 24-25 June which included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other leaders from across Europe.

On 27 June, the prime minister tested positive and planned to self-isolate for 10 days at home. Initially he had a headache and fever and it is not clear what exactly led to him being hospitalised on Sunday. The prime minister has so far only received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As yet there have been no reports of any other European leader testing positive for Covid-19 or being hospitalised after the summit last month.

The land-locked European country has a population of about 630,000 people. According to the World Health Organisation, Luxembourg has recorded 70,895 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 818 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The country had administered at least 577, 290 doses of the coronavirus vaccine according to the Covidvax.live website .

Luxembourg’s vaccination strategy also provides for offering vaccination to cross-border workers and Luxembourg nationals residing in other countries who do not have access to vaccination in their country of residence.

Ursula von der Leyen, who is the President of the European Commission, tweeted: “Dear [Xavier Bettel], I wish you a very speedy recovery and hope to see you soon in good health. In the meantime, rest and take good care of yourself.