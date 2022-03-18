Russian missiles struck an aircraft repair plant in Ukraine's western city of Lviv near the civilian airport on Friday, mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

The mayor added that several missiles struck the aircraft maintenance facility, destroying buildings but there were no casualties reported.

At least three blasts were heard near the airport during the early hours of the day. A cloud of thick grey smoke was seen billowing across the city’s sky near the airport around 7.30am local time.

According to Ukraine’s military, the plant was struck by cruise missiles launched from the direction of the Black Sea. It added that the type of missile was likely Kh-555, which are launched from heavy strategic bombers.

Lviv, located about 43 miles from the Polish border in the west, had been largely untouched by the Russian troops since Vladimir Putin declared war on 24 February.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard and smokes were seen in the northern part of the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.

