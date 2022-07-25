‘Exhibitionist’ shot dead ‘by nudist’ on French naturist beach

A man alleged to have performed a sex act on a nudist beach in France was shot dead by a fellow beachgoer, according to reports.

The 46-year-old man was killed on La Mama beach in the Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage, on the outskirts of Lyon, at around 10.30am on Saturday, French police told MailOnline.

The 76-year-old shooting suspect reportedly became annoyed by the younger man, who police said had shouted insults at beachgoers and performed a sex act while staring at a woman. Witnesses described the younger man as an “exhibitionist”.

The two men argued until the elder one allegedly pulled a gun from his bag and fired at least three shots, with one hitting the younger man in the chest.

Local reports said police officers cycling nearby heard the gunfire and arrived on the scene quickly, where the 76-year-old gave himself up without resistance.

Paramedics came and tried to save the wounded man but his injuries proved fatal.

Lakes of Grand Parc Miribel Jonage (Cime Paysage)

France 3 said the elder man, who has not been named, was inspected by a doctor to see if it was safe for him to be taken into custody given his age. He was deemed fit and was detained.

He was reported to be a sports shooter whose weapon was registered with authorities, though only for use in designated areas and not in public spaces.

The beach was closed all day on Saturday while police collected witness statements and forensic investigators swept the site.

La Mama is a popular naturist spot in the 5,400-acre Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage, a leisure site and nature reserve on the outskirts of Lyon, France’s second city.