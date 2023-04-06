Macron tells Xi world is counting on China ‘to bring Russia to its senses’
French president Emmanuel Macron has said he can “count on China” to reason with Russia and everyone to a “negotiating table”, after a meeting between two leaders in Beijing.
“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability,” Mr Macron told Mr Xi.
“I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table.”
