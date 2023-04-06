Macron tells Xi world is counting on China ‘to bring Russia to its senses’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French president Emmanuel Macron has said he can “count on China” to reason with Russia and everyone to a “negotiating table”, after a meeting between two leaders in Beijing.

“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability,” Mr Macron told Mr Xi.

“I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table.”

More details to follow.