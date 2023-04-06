Jump to content

Macron tells Xi world is counting on China ‘to bring Russia to its senses’

‘I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason’

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 06 April 2023 09:44
Comments

French president Emmanuel Macron has said he can “count on China” to reason with Russia and everyone to a “negotiating table”, after a meeting between two leaders in Beijing.

“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability,” Mr Macron told Mr Xi.

“I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table.”

More details to follow.

