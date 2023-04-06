Macron seeks China’s help on Ukraine as Xi ‘willing to call Zelensky’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Xi Jinping is willing to speak to Ukraine, the head of the EU said on Thursday, after Emmanuel Macron said he was “counting on China” to reason with Russia over the year-long war.

China’s president expressed willingness to speak to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen said, if the “conditions and time are right.”

French president Macron and Von der Leyen arrived in Beijing on Wednesday and met Mr Xi on Thursday in what is seen as part of a broader effort from the European leaders to engage with China, even as Beijing continued to engage with Moscow and maintain its “neutral” stance.

“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability,” Macron told Xi. “I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table.

Macron said the West must engage China to help end the crisis and prevent "spiralling" tensions that could split global powers into warring blocs.

Xi has sought to position China as a potential mediator in the conflict but has been seen by the West as favouring Russia.

France said the discussions between the leaders were “frank and constructive,” while China described them as “friendly” and “in-depth”.

Chinese president Xi Jinping (C) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron arrive for the official welcoming ceremony in Beijing (AFP/Getty)

French officials said earlier that Mr Macron planned to urge Mr Xi during the talks to use Beijing’s influence with Russian president Vladimir Putin, but did not expect a big shift in the Chinese position.

A diplomatic source said Mr Macron had urged Mr Xi not to provide weapons to Russia, and that XI had replied that it was not his war.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin declared their governments had a “no limits friendship” before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Beijing has refused to criticise the Kremlin but has tried to appear neutral and has called for a cease-fire and peace talks.

Von der Leyen, on her first trip to China since taking office as European Commission president in 2019, took a slightly firmer tone in comments after her meetings. Just days before the visit she said Europe must “de-risk” diplomatically and economically with a hardening China.

For its part, China is eager to ensure Europe does not follow what it sees as US-led efforts to contain its rise.

Macron, travelling with a 50-strong business delegation including Airbus, luxury giant LVMH and nuclear energy producer EDF, is also in China seeking economic wins. Airbus signed deals on Thursday to open a new assembly line in China, doubling its capacity in the world’s second-largest aviation market, and got a final green light to some previously announced jet orders.

Diplomatic efforts in Beijing came as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled in the streets of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine's devastated city.

The months-long battle for Bakhmut has proven one of the bloodiest of Russia’s invasion, now in its 14th month.

An adviser to Vladimir Putin has rated the chances of peace talks starting this year at “zero”.

Additional reporting by agencies