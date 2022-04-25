Vladimir Putin congratulates Macron on French election win

Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron following the French leader’s election victory.

“I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and wellbeing,” Mr Putin said in a Telegram message to Mr Macron, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Mr Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Sunday to secure a second term as French president.

He has been one of the few leaders to speak consistently to Mr Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The message from Moscow came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, took to Twitter to send his “true friend” Mr Macron well wishes.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron. I wish him further success for the good of the people,” the wartime leader wrote, adding: “I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!”

