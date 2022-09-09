For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French president Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying her memory will live on “forever”.

The 96-year-old British monarch, whose reign spanned 70 years, died in Scotland on Thursday.

Mr Macron was among world leaders who were quick to express the scale of the loss.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” he said on Thursday.

The French leader, who succeeded earlier this summer in winning a second term, later said that the Queen would always be in people’s hearts.

“To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was The Queen. She will be with all of us forever,” he said.

