‘She will be with all of us forever’: Macron pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Rory Sullivan
Friday 09 September 2022 11:31
(Independent )

French president Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying her memory will live on “forever”.

The 96-year-old British monarch, whose reign spanned 70 years, died in Scotland on Thursday.

Mr Macron was among world leaders who were quick to express the scale of the loss.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” he said on Thursday.

The French leader, who succeeded earlier this summer in winning a second term, later said that the Queen would always be in people’s hearts.

“To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was The Queen. She will be with all of us forever,” he said.

More follows...

