Madeira earthquake: Popular tourist islands struck by 6.1 magnitude tremor

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 16 February 2022 07:43
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has struck Madeira near the capital Funchal

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck the popular tourist islands of Madeira.

The quake was at a depth of 3km (18.64 miles) and struck near the capital Funchal, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

