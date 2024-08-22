Fires rage for eighth day on Portuguese tourist island as EU sends help

Support truly

The European Union has sent two water bombing planes from Spain to the Portuguese island of Madeira on Thursday to help efforts to put out a wildfire that has been raging for eight days.

The blaze, which started on August14, has seared nearly 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of vegetation, mostly in mountainous areas with steep slopes and difficult access.

Portugal requested assistance via the EU civil protection mechanism RescEU. EU authorities provided the two Canadair planes and said the bloc stood ready to deploy additional resources if necessary.

Regional government chief Miguel Albuquerque said the planes would join the firefighting effort on Thursday afternoon.

“These planes, which dump 6,000 litres of water, will be only used to tame the fire in the central mountain range. They cannot be utilised in urban or agricultural areas,” he told the state broadcaster RTP.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Madeira Island, Portugal, 18 August 2024 ( EPA )

Firefighters, backed by a dozen vehicles and a helicopter were tackling the blaze in the central mountain range and in Ponta do Sol, on the southern coast. Both fronts are on high ground and away from residential areas.

The Atlantic island of Madeira - an autonomous region of Portugal with around 250,000 residents that is a popular tourist destination - has been on alert for high temperatures and risk of wildfires for days.

Rising global temperatures due to climate change have led to more frequent wildfires, from Southern and Eastern Europe to North America and parts of Asia.

A burned roadside shrine stands in Nea Penteli suburb of Athens, on Tuesday, August 13 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Greece said on Tuesday it would offer emergency compensation totalling millions of euros to hundreds of households and businesses affected by a blaze that killed one woman and torched 10,000 hectares near Athens.

The blaze began on August 11 near the town of Varnavas, 35 km (22 miles) from the capital, and within a day reached the city’s northern suburbs on the slopes of Mount Penteli, one of the last forests near Athens.

Inspections so far have identified some 146 houses severely damaged, with 31 businesses also affected.

Authorities will offer up to 150,000 euros ($166,650) to households, 80% in government aid and 20 percent in interest-free loans, and up to 500,000 euros to destroyed businesses, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how much the state had budgeted for compensation, but a government official told Reuters that the amount would exceed 30 million euros, including 5.2 million euros of extra subsidies to affected municipalities.