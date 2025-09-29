Madeleine McCann suspect ‘confronts prosecutor accusing him of girl’s murder’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has confronted the prosecutor accusing him of the three-year-old’s murder, according to a report.

German national Christian Brueckner made the trip to speak to prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters just days after he was released from a seven-year rape sentence earlier this month.

The 49-year-old suspect told Sky News that he wanted the prosecutor to “take responsibility” for his treatment by the media since Mr Wolters stated publicly that he has evidence to show that Brueckner killed Madeleine after she went missing in Portugal in 2007.

"The prosecutor refused to meet me, but I told his representative I wanted his help to get my life back,” Brueckner, who denies all involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance, told the broadcaster.

open image in gallery Christian Brueckner pictured in Braunschweig, where he travelled to confront German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, according to Sky News ( Sky News )

"I'm being hounded by the media, and it's his fault. I want him to take responsibility. I was told there was nothing they could do to help. I had been convicted and released, and I wasn't their responsibility."

The Met said the 49-year-old remains a suspect in its own investigation – with Portuguese and German authorities also probing Madeleine’s disappearance.

Friedrich Fulscher, Brueckner’s lawyer, drove him from jail to local authority accommodation in the town of Neumunster, north of Hamburg, where reporters tracked him down and exposed his new address.

open image in gallery Hans Christian Wolters publicly accused Christian Brueckner of killing Madeleine, but no charges have ever been brought (PA) ( PA Media )

Residents and local politicians responded angrily, with Karin Mundt, a hard-right populist councillor, warning locals not to go out alone and calling for a public protest for him to be removed from the town.

Days of campaigning, including a number of claimed sightings of Brueckner, led police to move him out of Neumunster and into a hotel in an unnamed town.

Dr Fulscher told Stern magazine that the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office - for whom Mr Wolters works - had “fuelled this media campaign of prejudgment”.

He added: "It has told the public that it is certain it has the right person. Without presenting sufficient evidence or even allowing my client to inspect the files.

"I find this highly questionable from a constitutional point of view. In my opinion, the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office has made rehabilitation impossible."

open image in gallery Christian Brueckner was cleared by a German court of unrelated sexual offences, alleged to have taken place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Wolters said Brueckner’s release from prison has “no direct impact” on the probe. Brueckner has not been charged in the case, in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder.

As part of his release, Brueckner has had to surrender his passport and be fitted with an ankle tag.

Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley said that the British investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine remains a missing person inquiry.

He told journalists that the force is “taking stock” of the German and Portuguese investigations now that the prime suspect Brueckner has walked free from prison.

“He remains a suspect for us. We are taking stock of where we are, and the German investigation and the Portuguese investigation,” Sir Mark said.