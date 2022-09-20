Jump to content

Madeleine McCann’s parents lose court case against Portugal detective

Gerry and Kate McCann brought case over book, documentary and newspaper interview by Gonçalo Amaral

Lizzie Dearden,Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 20 September 2022 09:14
Madeleine McCann's parents have lost a court battle over a former Portuguese detective's suggestions they were responsible for her disappearance

Madeleine McCann’s parents have lost a court battle over a former Portuguese detective’s suggestions they were responsible for her disappearance

(PA)

Madeleine McCann’s parents have lost a court battle over a former Portuguese detective’s suggestions that they were responsible for their daughter’s disappearance.

Gerry and Kate McCann brought a case in the European Court of Human Rights over a book, documentary and newspaper interview by Gonçalo Amaral.

Mr Amaral, who worked on the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance in 2007, suggested in his book Truth of the Lie that the youngster’s parents had been involved.

Madeleine’s parents alleged his statements damaged their reputation and breached their rights to respect for their private life and to be presumed innocent.

The couple’s complaint also said Portugal’s supreme court had failed to allow them proper redress over alleged libel by Mr Amaral, after judges threw out their claim in 2017.

Madeleine, then aged three, went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on 3 May 2007 as her parents dined at a nearby restaurant.

Mr Amaral, who led the initial investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance, released the book days after the case was closed in 2008 and later took part in a documentary for Portuguese television, and conducted media interviews.

More follows...

