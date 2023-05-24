Watch live: Police search dam in connection with Madeleine McCann disappearance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as police continue to search a reservoir in Portugal on Wednesday, 23 May, in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Portuguese authorities, assisted by German police, set up tents an area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, around 50km (31 miles) from where the toddler went missing aged three in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Searches are being conducted at the request of German police in the presence of British officers.

Police divers first entered the water early on Tuesday and a rigid-hull inflatable boat was sent into the water with two officers on board.

It is believed that suspect Christian Brueckner, identified by German police, used to visit the Algarve reservoir being searched.

Authorities believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

Brueckner has denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The searches come days after Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, issued a tribute on their daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”

