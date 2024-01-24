Watch as 200 drones light up Madrid sky for international tourism fair

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as 200 coordinated drones light up Madrid’s sky during the annual international tourism fair Fitur.

The drone light show has been organised by hotel chain Sercotel to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Fitur runs from Wednesday 24 January to Sunday 28 January in Spain’s capital.

More than 86,000 members of the public are expected to attend the tourism fair in the following days, with 8,500 exhibitors present.

The event is hosted by IFEMA Madrid.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the city will stage the Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1 from 2026 under a new 10-year deal.

The new 5.47km track is set to be built around the IFEMA convention centre and Real Madrid’s training complex, with both street and non-street sections.

Local promoters have agreed a 10-year deal with the sport, meaning it will host the race until 2035.