‘Bloody package’ containing animal eyes sent to Ukraine’s embassy in Spain
The package comes after six letter bombs arrived at high-profile targets in Spain related to the Ukraine war
Police in Spain have cordoned off the area around the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a "bloody package" containing animal eyes, Ukraine’s foreign ministry revealed on Friday.
Similar parcels were sent to Ukraine embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.
This comes after six letter bombs targeted high-profile targets in Spain related to the war in Ukraine.
On Wednesday a letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy and injured an employee, the interior and defense ministries revealed.
Other include one that exploded at the United States’ embassy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Defence Minister, an arms manufacturer, an air base and a European satellite centre.
The arms factory was located in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza and makes grenade launchers which Spain has sent to Ukraine.
On Friday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry also revealed that several of the country’s embassies abroad have received "bloody packages" which have been filled with animal eyes.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered the strengthening of the security of all Ukrainian embassies since the series of attacks began.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies