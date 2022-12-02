Jump to content

‘Bloody package’ containing animal eyes sent to Ukraine’s embassy in Spain

The package comes after six letter bombs arrived at high-profile targets in Spain related to the Ukraine war

Eleanor Sly
Friday 02 December 2022 17:05
<p>Earlier this week an employee was injured when a package exploded in the Ukrainian embassy </p>

Earlier this week an employee was injured when a package exploded in the Ukrainian embassy

(AFP via Getty Images)

Police in Spain have cordoned off the area around the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a "bloody package" containing animal eyes, Ukraine’s foreign ministry revealed on Friday.

Similar parcels were sent to Ukraine embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

This comes after six letter bombs targeted high-profile targets in Spain related to the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday a letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy and injured an employee, the interior and defense ministries revealed.

Other include one that exploded at the United States’ embassy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Defence Minister, an arms manufacturer, an air base and a European satellite centre.

The arms factory was located in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza and makes grenade launchers which Spain has sent to Ukraine.

On Friday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry also revealed that several of the country’s embassies abroad have received "bloody packages" which have been filled with animal eyes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered the strengthening of the security of all Ukrainian embassies since the series of attacks began.

