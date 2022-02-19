Ex-soldier who murdered eight-year-old girl he abducted from wedding reception jailed for life
Nordahl Lelandais convicted at conclusion of trial that gripped France
A former French soldier has been sentenced to life for killing an eight-year-old girl he abducted from a wedding celebration.
The murder of Maelys de Araujo in 2017 shocked France and the trial of her killer Nordahl Lelandais gripped the nation.
He was jailed him for life with a minimum of 22 years at Grenoble courthouse in eastern France.
Lelandais, 39, was also convicted of sexually assaulting two cousins, aged four and six.
Prosecutor Jacques Dalles argued that the defendant represented a “considerable social danger” despite efforts to rehabilitate himself while in prison, including reading books on Buddhism.
Lelandais, a dog trainer, broke down in court and admitted to taking Maelys and striking her violently “three or four times” when she cried. He said he had not meant to kill her but later admitted he did so willingly.
Lelaindais was invited to the wedding at the last minute, providing cocaine to some guests. At 2.40am he asked the young girl if she wanted to come to his car to see his dogs. Other guests were busy celebrating as she was led away, later to be killed.
The killer had earlier led investigators to the site where he buried Maelys, several miles from the wedding location.
He denied he had a sexual motive for the attack, but the prosecution rejected this. He was not charged with rape as investigators were not able to prove that Maelys was sexually assaulted.
Lelandais has been described by psychiatric experts as psychopathic, narcissistic and a pathological liar. He was convicted last year for the bludgeoning death of a soldier.
In a statement before the court recessed to consider the verdict, Lelandais admitted all charges against him and offered an apology.
“I know the families will never accept my excuses, but I present them with the greatest sincerity,” he said, adding that he understood the “lengthy” period of introspection ahead of him which he said he has already started.
Alain Jakubowicz, lawyer to Lelaindais, called his client's confession during the trial “a small ray of hope on the road to redemption,” and asked the court not to hand down a life sentence.
Lelandais was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison for the murder of Arthur Noyer, a hitchhiking soldier, after he left a gay dance club in April 20, four months before he murdered Maelys.
He said he killed the girl after after he experienced a “hallucination” and saw Arthur’s image in her face.
The French public keenly followed the trial over the murder of Maelys. The young girl’s face, taken from a family photo her mother had clutched in court, became a staple on the nightly news.
Additional reporting by AP
