British tourist, 34, killed falling from seventh floor of Magaluf hotel

A British tourist has died falling from the seventh floor of a Magaluf hotel.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been made public.

The hotel where the fall happened has been named locally as South Beach Hotel in the east of the Spanish island.

It is not immediately clear whether the British man was staying there.

Spanish Civil Guard sources said they believed he could have been under the effects of some substance due to “strange” behaviour before the incident.

More follows....