British tourist, 34, killed falling from seventh floor of Magaluf hotel
A British tourist has died falling from the seventh floor of a Magaluf hotel.
The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been made public.
The hotel where the fall happened has been named locally as South Beach Hotel in the east of the Spanish island.
It is not immediately clear whether the British man was staying there.
Spanish Civil Guard sources said they believed he could have been under the effects of some substance due to “strange” behaviour before the incident.
More follows....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies